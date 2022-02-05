Neva Cheramie Callais, 95 a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Galliano, La. went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 3, 2022 with her loving family near her side.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00am until service times at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

Neva is survived by her children, Wayne N. Callais (Paula), Kathryn C. Kolysko, Reed A. Callais (Juli), Mark P. Callais (Sandy); daughter-in-law, Rachel Callais; grandchildren, Joshua Callais, Jacob Callais, Jordan Callais, Stephen Cannatella, Jamie Callais (Hannah), Jessica Callais (Tobby), Caleb Callais (Rebecca), Brandon Callais, Philippe Callais, Andrea Galjour (Chad), Alissa Rodrigue (Jordan), and Mark Callais, Jr. (Celeste); great-grandchildren, Macy, Violette, Allyson, Noah, Ava, Owen, Hyden, Katja, Damion (Camree), Amaris, Wyatt, Emilia, Eleanor, Arabella, Atlas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Nolan Callais; sons, Irwin Michael Callais and Kenneth Aramise Callais; parents, Aramise Cheramie and Freddia Collins Cheramie; brothers, Randolph, Joseph Casey Roy, Aramise, Jr., Ralph, Rudolph, and James Cheramie; sister Elsie C. Horton.

Neva owned and operated Neva’s Catering Company. After she retired she enjoyed fishing with her husband, working in her yard, and spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church or St. Joseph Abbey in Covington.

Special thank you to her caregivers, Courtney Lee and Barbara LeBouef.