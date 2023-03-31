Nicholas “Nick” Anthony Domangue, age 27, passed away Wednesday March 29, 2023. He was a resident of Gray, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Nick is survived by his mother, Dawn Boudreaux; father, Shane Domangue; maternal grandparents, Julia and Don Ezell; paternal grandparents, Ronnie Bell and Carrol Domangue (Noreen); paran, David Boudreaux; aunts, Donna Grabert (Bubba), Raquel Domangue; uncle, Doug Boudreaux; numerous cousins; and Asher, who always held a special place in his heart.

Nick is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Everette Boudreaux; paternal grandfather, Larry Bell; nanny, Lisa Domangue.

Nick was a hard worker and was known as a jack of all trades. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

