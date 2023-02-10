Nick Butler, Jr., 70, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.

Nick is survived by his wife, Stella L. McKay Butler and sons, Joseph L. Butler, Nicholas A. Butler, Terrel and Derrel Jackson. Brothers; James and Melvin Butler and sisters; Rosalie and Loretta Butler; Ernestine Jones; Earline Stevenson; Rita Simmons; seven grandchildren and one great-grand child.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Nick Butler, Sr., and Celestine Brown Butler. Son, Joshua Jamar Butler and daughter; Kimberly Ann Butler. Brother, Earl Butler and sister; Ollie Mae Butler McKinley.