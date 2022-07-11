Nicole Becnel Fields

September 30, 1974 – July 8, 2022

Nikki Becnel Fields, 47, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Corey Fields; children, Blakley Fields, Trey Fields and his wife, Katelyn, and Drake Fields; grandson, Trip Fields; and family dog, Max; parents, Richard Becnel and Deanna Evans; sister, Stacy Becnel; godchildren, Mallory (Jordan), Tyler “T-Joe” (Ariel), Shelby Jane “Lucy Brown” (Nate), Ava Grace, Knox “Bud”, Grier “Sue Sue”, and Oliver; and the extended Fields and Becnel families.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Chad Becnel; step-father, Johnny Evans; uncle, Jody Sanchez; and grandparents, Nelson and Lena Sanchez, and Felix and Albertine Becnel.