January 09, 1982 – January 13, 2022

Nicole Theriot Trahan, 40, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:17pm. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Coteau Baptist Church on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 9:00am until service time at 11:00am. Lunch will be provided by her church family after the completion of services.

Nicole is survived by her loving husband of six years, David Trahan; brother, Shad Theriot and wife Kerrie, stepbrother, Tommy LaCroix and wife Nikki; stepsister, Melissa Frizzell; her stepfather of thirty-eight years, Tommy Wayne Bell; and a host of numerous aunts and uncles.

Nicole was preceded in death by her mother, Tammy Trosclair Bell; grandparents, Arthur and Lily Mae Trosclair; nephews, Michael Wilson, and Zeke Frizzell.

Nicole was a generous person with a servant’s heart. Nicole volunteered in Children’s Ministry at Coteau Baptist Church. She loved to sing and was a blessing to her many family and friends. She attended L.A. Fletcher Community College.

She will be dearly missed by her many family and friends she has made throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coteau Baptist Church by way of their website, www.coteaubaptist.net . Any funds collected over cost of services will be given to her husband.