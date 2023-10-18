Noble Paul Thibodeaux, age 74, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2023. He was a resident of Chauvin, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Noble is survived by his wife, Patricia Boudreaux Thibodeaux; son, Craig Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Falyn Peil, Kristopher Thibodeaux, Nickolas Thibodeaux, Hagen Thibodeaux, Rylee Thibodeaux; great-granddaughter, Kylie Peil; sister, Ara Charpentier; brother, Lloyd Thibodeaux; niece, Caffie Pellegrin.

Noble is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Thibodeaux and Hilda Price Thibodeaux; son, Tod Thibodeaux; sister, Josie Davis, Bobbie Luke; brother, Mervil Thibodeaux.

Noble was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Noble enjoyed woodworking, photography, watching football and fishing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.