Nolan Anthony “Casey” Luke, 62, a native and resident of Dulac, gained his wings on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 4:00 pm until the Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Bernice Luke; children, Dawn Luke, Allison Luke (Son Kim), and Nolan Luke, Jr. (Kayla Hewitt); grandchildren, Shannon, Shaun, Tristan, Abigail, Laila, Gabriel, Gracie, and Everly; siblings, Leroy Luke (Loretta), Claude Luke, Jr. (Penny), Gerald Luke, Janice Callahan (Danny), Marion Boudreaux (Calvin), Charlene Hebert (Gordon), and Sheila Lovell (Leroy); and brother-in-law, Edward Bourg.

He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Isabella Luke; parents, Claude Luke, Sr. and Lucille Luke; and sister, Lula Mae Bourg.

Nolan enjoyed the best things in life, such as fishing, talking, and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Chabert Medical Center, Terrebonne General, STAT Home Health, and St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.