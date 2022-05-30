October 1, 1933 – May 28, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Nolan J. Voisin, a native and resident of Theriot, LA., announces his passing on Saturday, May 28, 2022, into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Nolan is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Crain and Anita Regira (Lawrence); and grandchildren, Mia Crain and Zachary Regira.

Nolan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Champagne; parents, Cyprian and Theresa Dupre Voisin; brothers, Andy, Chester, Wilbert, Ruby, Ray, and Ronald Voisin; and sisters, Ruth Grabert, Ethel Brunet, and Gloria Champagne.

Nolan was the owner and operator of Nolan’s Grocery and a founding member of the DuLarge Hunting Club. He was known for his woodworking, humor, cooking, gardening and fishing. Nolan was a long-time member of the Holy Name Society and was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Eloi Catholic Church.

Nolan’s family would like to extend special thanks to the DuLarge Fire Department and Bayou Home Health Care for their help and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a Mass be said in his name.