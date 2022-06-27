Nolan James Chaisson

August 18, 1938 – June 25, 2022

Nolan James “Sonny” Chaisson, 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 7:05 pm. Nolan was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and Friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00 am. With burial taking place in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Nolan is survived by his children, Kenneth Chaisson, Keith (Jamie) Chaisson, Cary (Judy) Chaisson, Karen (Joseph) Morvant, Chad Chaisson, Crissie (Madrid) Pitre; grandchildren, Brandon (Bree) Bridges, Stephanie Bridges, Lacie (Trent) Oliver, Jillian Chaisson, Dane (Nicole) Chaisson, Danae’ (Curt) Gros, Courtney (Joe) Crappel, Kayla Chaisson, Shane Chaisson, Brandi Morvant, Tiffany Morvant, Tyler Pitre, and Bryleigh Pitre; great grandchildren, Lydia, Adeline, Henry, Kaegan, Kendall, Tessa, Tanner, Bree, Wyatt, Gracie, Mila, Jake, Grayson, Graham, Gemma, Mia, and Mikayla; and his siblings, Noella “Pookie” Hutcherson, and Lucinda “Lucy” McElroy.

Nolan is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Cunningham Chaisson, his father, Nolan Chiasson, his mother, Noella Babin Cantrelle Chiasson, and his siblings, Odile “Tiny” Jeffers, Helen Marcel, Bessie Seege, Beulah Rhodes, and Albert Cantrelle.

Nolan was a great husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed drinking coffee with family and friends as well as watching football and NASCAR. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was the owner/operator of Chaisson’s Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Service for over 40 years.

The family would like to thank “The Medical Team” and “Haydel Memorial Hospice” for their services in our time of need.