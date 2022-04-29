Nolan Lapeyrouse

July 19, 1931 – April 28, 2022

Nolan Joseph Lapeyrouse, 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 5:25am on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022. Nolan was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, May 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Monday following visitation at 11:30am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Nolan is survived by his children, Jeannie Neil and husband Ricky, Larry Lapeyrouse, Amy Lapeyrouse, six grandchildren, Dawn, Rick, Michelle, Darla, Lacey, and Rodney Jr.; eight great-grand-children; and also one son-in-law, Rodney Henry.

Nolan is preceded in death by his wife, Viona Elizabeth Authement Lapeyrouse; parents, Caliste and Octavie Portier Lapeyrouse; daughter, Myra Henry; and his numerous brothers and sisters.

Nolan was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his boats and loved to fish. He enjoyed going on family vacations and get-togethers. The family will miss his many stories of his time in the military and the early years of his life.

He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA.

Nolan will be missed; but never forgotten and always loved by the many family and friends.