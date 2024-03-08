Nolan “Tommy” Thomas Falgout Jr., 76, a native and resident of Bourg, LA; passed away on March 7, 2024 at 3:37am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2024; at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation at 11:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery following Mass.

Nolan is survived by his brothers, Errol, Lionel (Denise) Falgout; sisters, Miriam Falgout, Rhoda (Gary) Bouquet, Charlene (Jeff) Freiwald; sister-in-law, Debra Falgout; brother-in-law, Dale Charpentier, and many nieces and nephews. Nolan was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Adeline (Bascle) Falgout of Bourg; brother, Glen Falgout, sisters, Jewel Breaux, Cynthia Charpentier; brothers-in-in-law, Lanny Ross, Roy Breaux and sister-in-law, Gale Falgout.

Nolan was a resident of Tarc, where he enjoyed many activities such as the Tarc Choir, Bell Choir, and singing for a US President. He participated in numerous Special Olympic events. He also worked for McDonalds for many years. He was King for one of the Tarc Mardi Gras Parades. He enjoyed many cruises and vacations, watching wrestling and most of all, his Saints.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers send donations to Tarc of Houma, LA in memory of Nolan Falgout.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nolan Falgout Jr.