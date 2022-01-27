April 6, 1938 – January 26, 2022

Nora Jane Bonin, 83, a native and resident of Grand Bois, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ledon Bonin; two sons, Blair Bonin (Kim), and Bryan Bonin (Sheila); three daughters, Debbie Blanchard (Louie), Dolly Dupre (Mark), and Donna Quick (Mark); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Matherne; and two sisters, Della Belanger and Loretta Dardar.

She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Bonin; daughter, Darlene Cardenas; great-grandchild, Louis Blanchard; father, Hillmonde Matherne; mother, Helen Dufrane Matherne; six brothers, Henry Matherne, Adles Matherne, Stanley Matherne, Lloyd Matherne, Jesse Matherne, Dale Matherne; four sisters, Ula Hafford, Adele Monot, Clothille Hogan, and Stella Guidry.

Services are pending.

