January 13, 1943 – September 7, 2021

Nora Lee Lawther, age 78, passed away Tuesday September 7, 2021. She was a native of New Orleans and longtime resident of Houma.

Nora is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Lawther; son, James Robert Axtell, Jr; and beloved companion, Astro.

Nora is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Cross and Nora Gibson Cross; two sisters and one brother.

Nora was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She enjoyed watching Soap Operas, LSU, and classic movies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts to Houma/Thibodaux Catholic Charities, St. Anne Church in Bourg, Sacred Heart Church in Montegut, St. Joseph church in Chauvin, or St. Charles Church in Point Aux Chenes.

