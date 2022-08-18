Norma Nell Marie Jackson Loker

April 21, 1937 – August 15, 2022

Norma Nell Jackson Loker, 85, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022, at 10:50 pm. She is now with her Lord, Jesus Christ; her mother, father, and siblings celebrating eternal life.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00 am with burial to take place after services in Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gray, LA.

Norma is survived by her children; Pamela Boudreaux (Lester), Donald Thibodaux Jr. (Nancy), Bradford Loker, Kim Loker (Dale); siblings, Earl “Sonny” Jackson (Judy), Neal Jackson, Darrell Jackson, Cheryln “Putt” Marchive (Sterling), Janine Guidry (Jack); brother-in-law, Arlen Guidry; ten grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren), Amber (Scott), T. J. (Shelly), Autumn, Travis, Aimee, Madison (Kyle), Ben, Matthew (Paige), Miles; and ten great-grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in passing by her parents, Earl and Lena Granger Jackson; former husband, Walmsley Loker; siblings, Warren Carroll, Earline “Nutsie” Dove (Bill), Beverly Freeman (Peg), Arleta “Eta” Guidry (Lee), Linda Guidry, sisters-in-law, Roxanne, Earline, and Ann.

Mom loved to cook for her children and grandchildren. She was a giving, loving, and selfless woman. Mom enjoyed life, music, dancing, and loved playing cards with her family. She was the kind of person that when you met her, you never forgot her. She never met a stranger. We celebrate her life, but we know her absence from us is temporary. Until we all unite again, we love you, Mom!

The family would like to thank the Staff of TGMC’s ER and CCU, Chateau Terrebonne, and Paula Buquet for the care of their mother.