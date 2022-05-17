Norman Joseph Bergeron

June 25, 1962 – May 16, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Norman “Jay” Bergeron announces his passing on Monday, May 16, 2022, into his Father’s Heavenly Kingdom.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black, LA from 9:30AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery.

Norman is survived by his parents, Frank and Juanita Lajaunie; brothers, Mickey Lajaunie (Mary) and Randal Lajaunie (Melissa); sister, Jasmine Parks; nieces and nephews, Kelcy (Donald) Sapia, Randi (Gary) Billiot, Zackary Lajaunie and fiancé, Nikki, Mickey Lajaunie, Jr. (Jamie), Spencer Lajaunie (Amber), Katherine Lajaunie; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and uncle, Barry Louviere.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Lajaunie; father, Norman Joseph; paternal grandparents, Norman Anthony and Beatrice Louviere; maternal grandparents, Sterling and Rosemary Bergeron; bonus grandparents, Robert and Thelma Lajaunie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman will always be remembered for his love of adventure. He enjoyed shopping and showing love to any furry friend. He could watch The Little Mermaid and Cinderella on repeat without getting tired of his favorite movies. In the whole world, his favorite and most special friend was Baby, his little black poodle. Norman will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.