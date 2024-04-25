Norris Paul “T Pete” Boquet Jr., 92, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 23, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Greogry Barbarigo Church at 11:00am with burial in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Norris is survived by his children, Debbie Bourg (David), Mary Carlos (Jimmy), Paula Boquet, Paul Boquet, Susan Jarboe; grandchildren, Wendy, Kayla, Candice, Michelle, Hunter, Brent, Adam, Nicholas; great grandchildren, River, Gavin, Carter, Gabriel, Juliana, Levi, Brent Jr., Cole, and Theo.

Norris is preceded in passing by his wife, Joyce Bergeron Boquet; parents, Norris Pierre Boquet and Annette Walker Boquet; brothers, Julius Davis “J.D.”, and Francis “Pete”; sisters, Twila Armstrong, and Ruth LeCompte.

Norris lived a long full life. He was a friend and helper to any and all who needed him. He was a devoted husband and father and he loved his God.

He never had idle hands. He had dozens of jobs from the age of ten. Norris worked eighteen years at Main Iron Works until 1983 then he pursued his love of the outdoors and became a part time shrimper at his camp, “Home on the Bayou”.

He served in the U.S. Army in the 80th Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Centerwell Home Health and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their kind support.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Norris Boquet Jr.