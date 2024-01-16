O.K. Pat Szush “Coach Szush”, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5:37 AM. Born on October 12, 1931 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024 from 8:30 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow at St. John Episcopal Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Terry “Brillo” Szush, Jere Lee Szush, Perry “Joe” Szush (Susan), Johnna Gros (Sid), and Kenneth Szush (Teri); grandchildren, Jeremy Szush (Jenny), Donovan Szush (Kelly), Derek Szush (Emily). He had a total of 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly “Honey” Fremin Szush; parents, John J. Szush, Sr. and Ollie Singleton Szush; siblings, John Szush (Elsie), James Szush (Audrey), Eunice Vinet (John); father and mother in law, D.O. “Bill” Fremin and Heloise Hotard Fremin.

“Pat” attended Thibodaux High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. There he met Majorette Beverly Fremin. Pat graduated in 1949 and married Beverly in 1950 who was no longer allowed to be a Majorette after their wedding. He went on to attend Francis T. Nicholls Junior College while working at his father’s West End Foundry. He then moved on to attend Southeastern Louisiana College where his mode of transportation was often on the Acadia Dairy Milk delivery truck. He graduated in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He played baseball for both undergraduate schools. He then received his Master of Education Degree +30 from Nicholls State University. He began his teaching and coaching career at Lockport Junior High. He continued his career at Thibodaux High School, Thibodaux Junior High, Thibodaux College, Thibodaux Central Catholic, E.D. White Catholic High School, Assumption High School and ultimately returned and then retired from coaching at Thibodaux High School in 1982. He served as Athletic Director, assistant coach, head coach and driver’s education teacher during his many years in education. He continued to teach full time until 1995. He was a substitute teacher up until 2007. As a head coach, Pat’s record was 175-76-13 with a winning percentage of .688%. He served as coach during 2 undefeated regular seasons, 2 State Championship wins, and multiple playoff runs.

Pat owned and operated Pat’s School of Driving for many years continuing to educate many students in Driver’s Education courses. He worked on and off from 1950-1999 in the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Thibodaux and served as Director of Parks and Recreation under five different mayors.

Some of his personal accomplishments include District Coach of the year multiple times, Louisiana Sportswriter’s Class A State Coach of the year in both 1968 and 1969, Head Coach East All Stars- 1969, Head Coach West All Stars- 1970. He was inducted as a “Cardinal Great” at E.D. White Catholic High School in 1988 and received the Key to the City of Thibodaux in 2007 (as well as in 2022), being honored as Senior Mayor for a Day by Mayor Charles Caillouet. In 2018, the new press box at E.D. White’s football stadium was dedicated as the Pat Szush Press Box. In 2022, Coach Szush was honored with a testimonial attended by over 300 former coaches, players, family and friends. He received a proclamation from State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue proclaiming October 29, 2022 as Coach Pat Szush Lifetime Achievement’s Day. He was also awarded the Key to the Jail in 2022 by Sheriff Craig Webre and most recently he was an inductee into the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame at Terrebonne General Health Systems.

Above all of his professional accomplishments he loved most of all his family, friendships, football, food and fun.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the E.D. White Catholic High School or Thibodaux High School Athletic Departments.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff members who assisted with his care at Thibodaux Regional Health Systems and Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.