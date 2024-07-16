Odile “DeeDee” Pellerin

Odile “DeeDee” Portier Pellerin, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Odile is survived by her only son, Alex “Pumpkin” Hargrave (Marcia); four grandchildren, Jason, Hannah, Deborah, and Marcus Hargrave; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest Pellerin; two daughters, Glenda and Sharon Hargrave; brothers, Johnny, James, and Harold Portier; and sisters, Azora Portier Bergeron, Laura Mae Portier, Anna Portier Carrere, and Aldoris Portier.

Odile loved spending time at the YMCA. She was very active, enjoyed working out and had many friends whom she shared wonderful memories with through her lifetime.

There will be no services. Odile will be laid to rest in St. Louis Cemetery.

Odile will be dearly and deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Wade, Lacey, Shawanda, and the Staff of ACG Hospice for their care and compassion.