Olanda LeBlanc Saltzman, 55, a native of Montegut and resident of Larose, passed away on March 16, 2023.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her fiancé, Rodney Gisclair; daughters, Ashley Saltzman (Stewart Jasper Jr.), Shelbielynn Saltzman, and Alexus Saltzman; stepdaughters, Teashia Gisclair (Jesse Pickett Sr.), Joanna Hasselbeck (Cookie); stepsons, Dakota Mestas and John Gisclair; grandchildren, Nicholas Parfait, Jordan Ledet, Nevaeh Wiltz, Mi’kel Jasper, Sam Butler Jr., Coryanalynn Saltzman, Evan Guidry, Ava Clay, Jesse Pickett Jr., Samuel Pickett, Israel Pickett, Relaeh Gisclair, Jordan Mestas, Jeremiah Mestas, Alyssa Norel, Carsyn Authement, and Luke; brothers, Elie Blanchard Sr., Richard LeBlanc (Susie), and Michael LeBlanc (Elsie); sisters, Marilyn Picou, Darlene Rodrigue (Ray), and Arlene Ford (Aaron); Godchildren, Salinna Lirette, Sandy LeBlanc, Caralynn Marcel, Alex Picou, and Dylan Dardar; ex mother in law, Doris Saltzman; mother in law, Barbara Gisclair; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Rochelle Gisclair; father, Luke LeBlanc Jr.; mother, Ruth Leonard Bourg; step father, Dewey Bourg; brothers, Paul LeBlanc Sr., David LeBlanc, and Elgin LeBlanc; grandparents, Luke LeBlanc Sr., Celestine LeBlanc, Antoine Leonard, and Bridgette Leonard; ex father in law, Ernest Saltzman; father in law, Sam Gisclair Sr.; and brother in law, Milton Picou Sr.

Olanda enjoyed playing cards, cooking, and especially spending time with her family. She was a loving fiancé, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Raceland Dialysis Center, Thibodaux Regional Health Center, and Chabert’s for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home of Houma for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.