Oliver “T-Liv” Joseph Clement, 99, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 12:48pm. Oliver was a native of Grand Caillou, LA and a resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 5pm to 8pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He will be missed deeply by his wife of 76 years, Vivian; sons, Carson (Rowena), Kurt Sr. (Lorraine); daughter in law, Belinda; grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Rhonda), Russell (Leslie), Bessie (Dusty), Crystal (Rusty), Steven (Britany), Kayla (Kraig), Kurt Jr. (Mariah); 19 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two of his sons, Michael Sr. and Chris; father and mother, Paul and Zelma Clement; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Oliver was a loving husband, father and pawpaw. He loved being on his shrimp boat with the love of his life, his wife Vivian as his first mate. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He also enjoyed dancing, listening to good ole’ country music, shopping for tools, and tinkering with his lawn mowers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice for their kindness, compassion and care in his time of need.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.