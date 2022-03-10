Onda Cecil Templeton Sr., 72, a native of Augusta, AR and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on March 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 9am to 1pm, with the Memorial Service to start at 1pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Andras Templeton; children, Onda Templeton Jr. and wife Penny, Wanda Sutterfield and husband Timmy, Christopher Templeton and wife Malinda, Brandy Percle and husband Brandon, Tommy Ledet and wife Rebecca, Alana Danyus and husband Jamin; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Templeton; sister, Rachel L. Hicks; 2 brothers; nephew, Joseph Monroe Hicks Jr.; niece, Linda Mobley.

Onda was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a police officer for 16 years with Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and an honorary member of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.