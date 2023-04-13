Opal A. Kinney Touchard, 80, a native of Blaine, Maine and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023. Opal is survived by her children: William “Skippy” Kubiak, Jr., Victor Kubiak, Barry Kubiak and wife Jamie, and Craig Kubiak and wife Tashia; her grand-children: Jenny M. Kubiak, Holly K. Rosas and husband Milo, Allora Wilson and husband Matthew, Rebecca Kubiak and fiancé, Shay Stout, Xander Kubiak and Dalton Thibodeaux; her great-grandchildren: Hailie Kubiak, Yasmine Kubiak, Gabriella Butler, Willow Wilson, Aiden Wilson, Cason Thibodeaux and Grace Thibodeaux; and her siblings: Raymond Kinney, Laurence Kinney, Robert Kinney, Carl Kinney, Shirlene Wheeler and Joy Kinney.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Joseph Touchard and parents, Shirley Whitney Kinney and Mildred Tompkins Kinney.

Opal was a 1979 graduate of Nicholls State University where she earned her Associates of Science in Nursing and practiced nursing for 30 years, delivering her two oldest grandchildren during that time, something she was extremely proud of. Opal had a heart of gold and loved her family beyond all measures. She was always down to enjoy a good time, have a drink or two, and laugh with her family. She found her love of painting and did so frequently with her friends at the Shady Acres Senior Center where she also enjoyed playing bingo with them. Opal will truly be missed by all of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary or art supply donations to the Shady Acres Senior Center Art Department located at 6512 W. Main St., Houma, LA 70360.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Highway 311, Houma, LA 70360 on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 11am until 1pm.

