October 27, 1945 – October 2, 2021

Opal Ann Arceneaux Marcel; 75, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 5:10am. Opal was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:15am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 11:00am with burial following Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Opal is survived by her sons, Maurice Marcel Jr and wife Laura, George Marcel and wife Coleen; five grandchildren, Ciara, Heather, Maurice III, Charly, Darien; five great grandchildren, Brooklen, Wyatt, Layne, Layton, and Everleigh.

Opal is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Marcel Sr.; son, Cliff Marcel, and grand-daughter, Amanda.

She loved camping, Mardi Gras, and spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Ochsner Medical Center and Home Health Care for their love, care and support given to Opal and family in their time of need.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Opal Marcel.