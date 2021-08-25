Orville Adam Callahan

November 09, 1950 – August 24, 2021

Orville A. Callahan, Sr., age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 25, 2021. Orville was a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Eloi Catholic Church on Saturday, August 28, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Orville is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Callahan; children, Orville “Pedo” Callahan, Jr. and wife Carrie Rose Voisin, William “Willie” Callahan, Patty Callahan Dupre, Wendy Callahan Clark and husband David; step-children, Michael Busbice, Jr., Garrett Porche, Angela Busbice Stein and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Gage and Dylan Dupre, Zoe Callahan, Ally and Abbigail Tindell, Alexis and Bryce Callahan, Travis and Aaron Clark, Zana Callahan, Austin and Tyler Stein; and seven great grandchildren.

Orville is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Patricia “Patsy” Porche Callahan; parents, Eugene and Alice Bourg Callahan; brother, Eugene Callahan, Jr.; sister, Melinda Callahan and husband Wesley “Jughead” Vail; and son-in-law, Brandon Dupre.

Orville was a wonderful man that was blessed with a beautiful family. Orville loved his community as much as he loved his family, but he adored his grandchildren. Orville loved hard and worked hard. His dedication to his community was second to none. He retired with the Houma Police Department then went on to become the City Marshal. He was a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church and served in many capacities, 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, forty-year member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served on many boards throughout the years. Orville will be dearly missed by his family and community. He leaves a legacy behind and is now resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Orville Callahan