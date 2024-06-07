With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Oscar James “Jimmy” Hurst Jr. of Houma, LA, who peacefully left this earth on June 6, 2024, at the age of 68. Born on November 19, 1955, in Houma, Jimmy was a cherished husband to his beloved Deborah Hurst.

Jimmy, a dedicated and hardworking technician in the pest control industry, was known for his unwavering love for his family and friends, a passion for LSU football, and cherished moments spent fishing and hunting. He took great joy in traveling and relished the serene escapes to the camp in Kentwood. An enthusiast of good food, Jimmy found pleasure in savoring delicious meals.

Jimmy is survived by his loving spouse of 18 years, Deborah Guidry Hurst, who stood by his side through thick and thin; daughter, Jill Gonsalves and husband Brendan; grandson, Theo Gonsalves; siblings, Holly and husband Daniel Caballero, Jr., Herman “Chad” Hurst and wife Sandra, Jody Thomas Hurst and wife Lisa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar James Hurst Sr., Hilda Domangue Hurst. He is also preceded in death by his aunt, Dorothy Hurst Fuori.

In honor of Jimmy’s life, friends and relatives are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Jimmy will be fondly remembered for his kindness, hard work, and love for his family. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing to those who loved him.

The family would like to thank his lifelong friend Mike Samanie, care giver, Jaelyn Lodrigue, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and Dr. Russell Henry for their love and care shown to Jimmy.