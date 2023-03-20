Oscar Moore, 78, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Thomas, Christopher, Timothy, Archie, Kirby, Marvin and sister, Elizabeth Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Moore and Flora H. Moore. Brothers, Willie, Bobby and Larry Morre and nieces, Tiffany Moore and Kendra Smith.