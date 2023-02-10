Otis James Portier

Otis James Portier, Jr., 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on February 8, 2023.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Arceneaux Portier; daughters, Monica P. Bourgeois (Glenn), Shelia P. Conner (Vance), and Carmen J. Portier; brothers, Daniel J. Portier and Gilbert J. Portier; sisters, Marion P. Eschete and Linda P. Courteaux; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.


Preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Otis J. Portier and Ruth Bergeron Portier; brother, Roland P. Portier; sisters, Kate P. Bergeron an Estelle P. Indovina.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

