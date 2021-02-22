Otto B. Candies Jr., 82, a lifelong resident of St. Charles parish, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Otto, Jr. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Chiasson Candies; children, Otto Candies III (Jackie), Nicki M. Candies, Sidney H. Candies (Kelly Ann), Kelly A. Candies (Keri); 9 grandchildren, Otto IV, Josh, Celia, Grant, Ross, Wyatt, Tucker, Chloé and Claire; brother, Kevin S. Candies

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto B. Candies and Agnes Hatty Candies; brother, Paul Candies.

Otto, Jr. was the longtime CEO of Otto Candies LLC. He was a world class big game hunter, avid LSU football fan and cattle rancher. Otto, Jr., a stalwart American Patriot, served in the US Army. He was a founding member of the Offshore Marine Service Association and a longtime Director and Supporter of the Coast Guard Foundation.

As per his request, no funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Coast Guard Foundation at www.coastguardfoundation.org

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.