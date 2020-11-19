December 30, 1936 – November 17, 2020

Ouida Sandifer Best, age 83, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Ouida was a native of Arkansas and a longtime resident of Houma.

She taught at Terrebonne High School for nearly thirty years, she was actively involved in all aspects of the school including the athletic booster club, Parents For Education, and the sponsoring of the cheerleading squad. Many former students counted her as his/her “favorite teacher.”

Her love of the theater was shown by her forty-year involvement with Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne. She produced, directed, and acted in dozens of plays over the years winning several awards in each category.

Ouida is survived by her children, Cheryl Thompson, Christy Davies (Howard), Curtis Gros (Renae), Carrie Bourgeois (Biff), her step-daughter Katie Montroy (John); grandchildren, Jillian Thompson, Ashley Davies, Jennifer Dean, Mikey Cadwell, Kris Cadwell, Curt Gros, Erin Crow, Sadie Gros, Brandon Gros, Jonathan Lirette, Olivia Cheramie, Jason, Brody, Lillian, Rebecca, Adam, Katherine, Jeffrey, and Ann Bourgeois; 27 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Kent Best; parents, Louie and Christine Sandifer; brother, James Sandifer; grandson, Nicholas Bourgeois.

Due to COVID concerns, family and friends are invited to attend an outdoor open house reception to celebrate her life at Carrie Bourgeois’ home anytime between 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Please call or text 985-852-5454 for the address.

A memorial gofundme page has been set up to benefit Le Petit Theatre in Ouida’s honor. For donations go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/manage/in-memory-of-ouida-best

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ouida Best.