Ozulien “Byan” “O.T.” Mobley

Ozulien “Byan” “O.T.” Thomas Mobley, 82, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022 and from 8:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano, LA.

He is survived by his son, Bryan Mobley (Corina); daughters, Jane Cheramie (Earl), Connie Mobley, Susan Mobley (Linda) and JoAnn Mobley; grandchildren, Hilary, Joshua, Randy, Chad, Rebecca, Scarlette, Alyssa, Evan, Brennen and Landen; 10 great grandchildren and brother, Robertson Mobley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Bourgeois Mobley; son, Toby Mobley; grandson, Terrence Stevens Jr.; parents, Albert Mobley Sr. and Ozlien Lee Mobley; brother, Albert Mobley Jr and sisters, Felicia Guidry, Gertie Bruce, Lucia Serigny, Eula Bruce, Angelina Mobley, Josephine Kiger and Narcilla Gaudet.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.