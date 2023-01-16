Pamela Ann Boquet

Pamela is survived by her loving family, her husband of fifty years, Wills Boquet Jr.; mother, Margaret “Peggy” Bascle Boquet; children, Eric and Betsy Boquet; brother, Patrick Boquet and wife Liz; sisters, Penny Dupre and Paula Neil and husband Jesse; grandchildren, Caine Foret, Caitlyn Boquet, Maddie, Brooke, and Gracie Boquet.

Pamela is preceded in death by her father, Leward Boquet; son, Christian Boquet; grandson, Hunter Sorensen.

Pamela was well known for her cooking skills. Her cooking skills started early as she won the Betty Crocker award while she attended high school at South Terrebonne.

She also has many of her beloved recipes included in the Houma Courier Bayou Gourmet Cookbook.

Pamela was a lady of many talents. Her sewing skills included quilting and she was an accomplished and licensed florist in Louisiana. She enjoyed helping the community in many ways; including assisting with peeling shrimp and crabs for anybody in need of her help.

During her free time, she loved to read her romance novels, going to the casino, cutting grass, and game night with her family and friends.

Pamela will be remembered for her love and care given to her family and friends. She will never be forgotten, and forever loved by all the lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

The family would like to thank her doctors and caregivers during her times of need. Most especially Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Mark Walker, her surgeon Dr. Ester Dupepe’ and Dr. Sukesh Manthri.

