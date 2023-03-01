Pamela Cook

Pamela Mahoney Cook, age 81, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was a native of Vicksburg, MS and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Pamela is survived by her sons, Wayne Allen Cook, Jr., Christopher Terrence McLain Cook and wife Rhonda, Mark Ashley Cook; grandchildren, Madeline Alana Edwards Cook, Jared Elijah Cook, Emersyn Mahoney Cook, Clare Mendel Cook, Kaci Annabel Cook, Reese Ashley Cook, Ryleigh Grace Cook; sisters, Colleen Mahoney Wells, Karen Mahoney Pope; brother, Kevin Anders Mahoney.

Pamela is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen Cook, Sr.; parents, Louis Frank Mahoney and Ann Salmon Mahoney; brothers, Michael Alexander Mahoney, Sr., John Ashley Mahoney, Terrence Anthony Mahoney.

Pamela was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and participated in the Ellendale Rosary Group. Pamela was a member of Habitat for Humanity and helped prepare meals for the Bunk House. She was also a real estate agent for Patterson Real Estate.