Pamela Hidalgo Trahan was granted her angel wings on April 14, 2024.

Those who knew Pamela loved her. She lived every single day of her life to serve others. She was loving, giving, and compassionate. Those who were fortunate enough to meet her or to be in her life will never forget her generosity or selflessness.

Pamela was a native of Westwego, Louisiana and a resident of Houma, Louisiana. She loved aviculture, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Pamela is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, David Trahan; children and spouses, Amanda and Corey Acosta, Jessica and Brent Ledet, and Jacob Trahan; grandchildren, Katelyn Ledet, Zachary Acosta, and Nicholas Acosta; sister, Elaine Thibodaux; brothers, David Hidalgo and Michael Hidalgo.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Hailey Marie Ledet; nephew, Herbert Joseph Thibodaux; and parents, Donald and Joyce Hidalgo.

