August 26, 2011 – July 7, 2022

Parker Joseph Porche, 10, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away July 7, 2022, at 4:31 p.m. after a lifelong battle with kidney and liver disease.

His family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial and Celebration of Life at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday July 22, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 12:00 p.m.

Parker is survived by his parents, Jason and Kristen Porche; brother, Logan Jernigan; maternal grandmother (Mimi), Ellen Dupre and companion Danny Naquin; paternal grandparents, Glen and Kay Porche; aunts and uncles, Heather and Mitch Welling and Jake Porche; Cousins, Liam and Tate Welling; maternal great grandmother, Emmadel Dupre; his earthly guardian angel; Patty Martin Broussard, and all of his “best friends”.

Parker is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Carrol “Jose” Dupre, family friend, James “Jamoe” Boudreaux. Maternal great grandparents: Leona and Junius Blanchard, Mancy Dantin, and Louby Dupre. Paternal great grandparents: Earl and Rose Boudreaux, AJ and Beverly Porche; family pets, Bear and Pheobe.

Parker was everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man. He loved his dogs- Ziggy and Roso, fishing, swimming, arcades, riding scooters, basketball, racing, trains, and “cruise cruising” around the neighborhood. The holidays were his favorite time of year, especially decorating, and he loved to countdown the days to his next travel adventure.

Parker knew no stranger, considered everyone his “best friend”, and was an old soul at heart. He was strong, courageous, and compassionate. He was always more worried about others than himself.

Organ donation played a very large role in his life, as he was actively listed and waiting on a new liver. We ask that everyone honor his memory by bringing awareness towards the cause and registering to become an organ donor in his name. The family would like to thank the medical teams at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Texas Children’s Hospital for the excellent care they have given to Parker over the last 10 years.

Parker will forever be remembered for how many lives he has touched, and he will be loved forever and ever, to infinity and beyond.