Patricia B. Allemand, is a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Biloxi, Mississippi, died at 12:40 am on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the age of 81.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

She is survived by her sons, Peter (Donna) Breaux and James Allemand; her daughter, Linda (Randy) Himel; daughter-in-law, Helen Breaux; brother, Cody Guidry; grandsons, Henry (Danielle) Breaux, Steve (Eileen) Breaux, Randy Himel, Jr., Craig Breaux, and Johnathan Breaux; granddaughters, Sandi (Jason) Rodriguez and Abbie Breaux; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Adeleigh, Evelyn, Rosemaire, Michael, Raphael, Haze Breaux, Braedon Rodriguez; step-great-grandchildren, Taydum and Alyssa Boudreaux; and many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in by her husbands, Jerry Breaux, Sr. and Norris J. Allemand; son, Jerry Breaux, Jr.; sister, Barbara Ponson; and brother, Tony “T-Boy” Berthelot.

Patricia enjoyed playing bingo, casino trips, cooking, baking, playing cards, and fishing. But, she enjoyed most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

