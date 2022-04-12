April 22, 1941 – April 9, 2022

Patricia Cabrera, 80, a native of Chile and resident of Houma, passed away on April 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. The visitation will resume on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 9am to 11am, with the Funeral Mass to start at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Hernan Castro (Cardell) and Aldo Castro (Diana); daughter, Patricia Fuentes (Victor); grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Julian (Amanda), Danielle (Banning), Dylan, Allie, Gizela, and Aldo; great grandchildren, Annabelle, Harper, Alexis, Arthur, Evangeline, and Lani.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bartolome and Julia Cabrera; brothers, Ernesto, Raul, Andre, Rene, Mario, and Fredie.

Patricia Cabrera, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed away April 9th, 2022 with her son by her side. Over her 80 years, we were all drawn to her tremendous humor, liveliness, tenacity and along the way she picked up friends from her Beloved Chile to Louisiana, Texas, Amelia, Houma and beyond.

She often talked about the good times working at Constancio’s to ultimately becoming a successful Entrepreneur with her amazing cooking and determination. Her customers were family with many simply calling her by how she made them feel, MOM.

She loved to travel and was able to do so in her mid-life, enjoying those years with friends. Never losing sight of her first love which was her family a close second was her love for our Golden Retriever, Corona.

In her later years, Mom focused on her family, her kids and grandkids and simply enjoying the little things in life like feeding the chickens, her tv shows, classic rock, instilling her wisdom and bringing a smile to everyone’s face. And yes, she did attend the Rolling Stones concert with her kids.

GOD has called our Patricia Cabrera to his side, but what a legacy, what a life she lived. I invite you to please keep our mother, grandmother, great grandmother alive in your hearts. With much love.