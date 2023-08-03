Patricia Fazio Breaux, 84, a native and resident of Houma, LA; passed away on July 23, 2023 at 10:45pm.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date by the family.

Patricia is survived by one son, Dr. Lane Breaux and wife Jennifer; two grandsons, Patrick and Luke; grand-daughter, Samantha; one sister, Maxine Poiencot; and one brother, Thomas Fazzio.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Carlo J. Fazio Sr. and Edna Marcel Fazio; husband, Carl A. Breaux; daughter, Carla Breaux; sisters, Marie Louise Roy, Joyce Fazzio, Veta Poiencot; and brother, Carlo J. Fazzio Jr.

Patricia was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, a choir member at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, and Lesamis de Chanson Choir. She was a retired registered medical technologist with forty-four years of service at TGMC’s laboratory.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to St. Judes’ Childrens’ Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 in memory of Carla Breaux.

