Patricia Hebert Fontenot, 81, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and family on April 11, 2024 at 4:53am. Patricia was a native of Morgan City, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA at 10:30am on April ____, 2024. Inurnment/burial will follow Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years; Joseph Fontenot Sr.; son, Joseph Fontenot Jr. “Joey” and wife Angela; daughters, Karen Nail and husband Michael “Mike”, Kristie Branton; grandchildren, Jared Angelle, Jake Angelle, Suzette Lake-Lejuene, Amanda Fontenot, Molly Davis, Hannah Trahan; great-grandchildren, Conner Angelle, Mason Angelle, Hayden Sonier, Kamryn Angelle, Adelynn Angelle, Drake Michele, Colt Trahan, Larkin Lejuene, Jean-Luc Lejuene; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Patricia is preceded in passing by her parents, Ralph Joseph Hebert Sr. and Eloise Theresa Bernard Hebert; sister, Contance H. Songe; and brother, Ralph J. Hebert Jr.

Patricia was a parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, music, playing on the flute and piano, traveling, and occasional gambling the slot machines at the casino.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia Fontenot.