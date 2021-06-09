Patricia Hebert Hitt

December 10, 1945 – June 2, 2021

Patricia “Pat” Hebert Hitt, 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00am and inurnment will take place at a later date.

Pat was survived by her most loving husband of fifty-six years and soulmate, Michael Hitt; daughter, Michelle Hitt Robichaux and husband Jeff Robichaux; grand-daughter, Chloe Oliver; grandsons, Evan Oliver, Owen Oliver, and Brecken Robichaux; step-grand daughter, Maddy Robichaux, step-grandson, Aiden Robichaux; brother, Richard Hebert and wife Betty; sisters, Karen Hebert Weitz and husband Herb, Cindy Hebert Tracey and husband Doug, Kim Hebert; sisters-in-law, Sharon Hitt, and Margo Hitt Sweet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Audrey Hebert; godchild, Angie Matherne; parents in law, Imogene “Feedie” Hitt, Euell Hitt, and Mae Ayo Hitt.

Pat was a devoted wife of fifty-six years and enjoyed every moment she spent with her husband. They enjoyed dancing, fishing, horse riding, crabbing, watching their child and grandchildren play ball. She loved to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren and watching them grow up. She spent a lot of time at the ballpark and arenas watching Chloe barrel race and watching Michelle, Evan and Owen play ball. She loved to spend time with her family sharing meals and memories.

Pat was a dedicated registered nurse. After she finished nursing school, she worked at Terrebonne General on St. Ann Hall from 1977 until 1979. She also worked at Houma Surgi Center where she retired after thirty-five years.

Pat fought a five year long battle with cancer and the family would like to thank M.D. Anderson, Terrebonne General, Mary Bird Perkins, Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Robert Alexander, and Sarah Stark, NP for their love and care.

Pat will be loved and deeply missed by so many who knew her throughout her life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pat Hitt.