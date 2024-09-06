Patricia Hodson Porter died peacefully in her sleep on September 3, 2024, at the age of 92, at her home in Houma, Louisiana. Patricia (known as Patsy or Pat), daughter of Royal Charles Hodson and Juanita Crawford Hodson, was born February 24, 1932 and raised on the farm in the Raceland Prairie.

Patsy graduated from Raceland High in 1950, where she was in the band, playing alto saxophone and French horn, on the basketball team, and, of course, involved with 4-H. Upon graduating, she attended Francis T. Nicholls Junior College of Louisiana State University. Majoring in Home Economics Education, she graduated summa cum laude from LSU in Baton Rouge in 1954.

Pat met her future husband, Frankie Porter, through the Westminister Presbyterian Campus Ministry at LSU. Upon graduation, while Frank entered the Air Force, Pat taught for one year in Bayou Blue, LA. Pat and Frank married on June 4, 1955. This marriage lasted for 67 years before Frank’s death in 2022.

Upon their marriage, they moved to Salina, Ohio, where Frank was stationed. When he left the Air Force, they settled in Fountain City, Indiana, where each had teaching jobs. In this time, Pat also had her two children, Cynthia Lynn and Steven Jay.

In 1963, they moved to Leesville, Louisiana, for one year, before settling in Houma, Louisiana. While Frank taught choral music and singing in several schools, Pat got a job teaching 5th grade at East Houma Elementary School. Unfortunately, because of some health issues, she ended up teaching full time only a couple of years. From then on, she worked as a more-than-full-time homemaker.

After his retirement from teaching in 1983, Frank and Pat became known for their craftwork. For many years, they made many different wooden crafts, selling at craft shows throughout the south, including Southdown (for which, they were among the original crafters). Pat painted and painted the many items; but she also sewed for other craft items.

Pat was a Christian her whole life. Her Hodson ancestors were among the earliest Quakers. When they moved to Raceland, the earliest protestant church was the Methodist Episcopal Church, South. Eventually her family became Presbyterians, which is where her faith blossomed. Upon marrying Frank, whose church was Baptist, they compromised and joined the Methodist Church. When the family moved to Houma, they became members of First United Methodist Church here. She was a faithful member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, the W.S.C.S. (later United Methodist Women), and an original member of the Bible Study group, which began with Disciple I, led by Rev. Tim Lawson. The family was rocked by the death of their daughter Cindy, in 1969. But God’s grace renewed her through this and the many other difficulties of life over the years.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her daughter, Cynthia Lynn Porter, and her parents, Royal and Juanita Hodson. She was also preceded in death by their closest friends, Edgar and Barbara Rogers and their daughter, Lori.

She is survived by her son, Rev. Steven J. Porter and wife Sally, brothers Charles Hodson and wife Pam, and Scott Hodson and wife Jeanne, and her cherished grandchildren Katrena Ann King and husband Sky, Caleb Moss Porter, and Levi Scott Porter and girlfriend Brianna Augustine-Meredith. Beyond family, many people’s lives have been touched and blessed by the life of Pat Porter-her smile, her faith, her wisdom, humility, and work ethic are some of her cherished characteristics.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Pat on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at First United Methodist Church in Houma, LA, from 9:00a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to those caring for Pat, including Monica, Home and Stead personnel, especially Allison, Monique, Amber, Jana, and the staff of ACG Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia Hodson Porter.