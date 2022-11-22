Patricia “Pat” Henry Chauvin, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, November 21, 2022. Pat was a native and resident of Houma, LA.l

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in Pat’s honor on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel Chauvin; children, Linda Ledet (Todd) and Joey Chauvin (Nancy); grandchildren, Jonathan Fanguy (Ashley), Jake Fanguy (Nicole), Kurt Chauvin (Krislyn), and Dylan Chauvin; great-grandchildren, Lexi Fanguy, Connor Fanguy, Amia Fanguy, Ellie Fanguy, Lukas Fanguy, and Gunner Chauvin; sisters, Mary Henry and Geraldine “Tootie” Henry; sister-in-law, Gay Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was proceeded in death by her parents, Delvin and Rita Henry; brother, David “Butch” Henry; and grandsons; Brandon Authement and Hudson Chauvin.

Pat worked at the Courthouse as a Deputy Clerk of Court for most of her life and loved every moment of it. Pat was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and after retirement she spent all her time with them or at their home in Mississippi. Pat will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her.

