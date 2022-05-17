Patricia “Pat” Scott

February 1, 1955 – May 15, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Patricia “Pat” Bartholomew Scott announces her passing on Sunday, May 15, 2022, into the hands of her Heavenly Father.

A visitation will be held in Patricia’s honor on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA. from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m.. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.

Patricia is survived by her loving children; daughter, Chastity Ann Soudelier (Olin), and sons, Ronnie J. Scott, Jr. (Lisa) and Jeremy Scott; grandchildren, Austin and Kristin Trahan, Emily Bartholomew, Tori DePascal, Brandon and Shyanne Soudelier, Shawn Ledet, Nathan Scott and Ronnie Scott III, Carson and Jaxon Burns, and Lauren Scott and Jeremy Scott, Jr.; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother, Alexius “Ellius” Bartholomew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre “Peter”, Sr. and Mary Alma Bradbury Bartholomew, and her brother, Pierre Bartholomew, Jr.

Patricia will be lovingly remembered for enjoying trips to the casino, dancing and being with her family. Everyone was Pat’s friend. She was never known to meet a stranger.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Haydel Hospice for the kindness shown as Patricia prepared to be with her Lord and Savior. Additional thanks are extended to the Ochsner Chabert Infusion Team and Dr. Quintin for always putting her needs first and making her feel special during her treatment.