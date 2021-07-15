April 7, 1957 – July 13, 2021

Patricia “Patty” “Te Taunt” Lynn Turner, 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00am. Burial will be held privately by the family at a later date.

Patty is survived by her sisters, Debbie Voisin and companion Wayne Boudreaux, Kim Duet and husband David; brother, Ricky Turner and wife Peggy; several loving nieces and nephews, Jason Voisin, Jarod Voisin, godchild Naomi Porche, Ryan Turner, Amy Smith, godchild Mary Speed, Sarah LeCompte, Rick Cenac, Stephanie Ruffin, Tayler Turner, numerous loving great nieces and great nephews, and godchild Denise Theriot.

Patty is preceded in death by her father, Richard Turner and mother, Barbara Belanger Turner; and brother, Kurt Turner.

Patty was very talented and enjoyed making and working on her crafts. She also loved spending time with family and friends; especially her great nieces and great nephews. She would never turn down an invitation to a crab-boil.

She will be missed by all who knew her; most especially her family; and she will always be loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia “Patty” Turner.