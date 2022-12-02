Patricia Ragsdale, 81, a resident of Bayou DuLarge, Louisiana and native of Louisville, Kentucky, passed peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Patricia is survived by her grandchildren, Heather Bascle (John) and Kenneth “Lee” Ragsdale, III (Stevie); great-grandchildren, Caroline Bascle, Carson Bascle, Carter Bascle, Brennan Bascle, Sumner Bascle, Addison Bascle, and Aidyn Bascle; daughter-in-law, Regina Ragsdale; and son-in-law, Fred Marks.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth “Sonny” Ragsdale, Sr.; parents, John and Florence Neuling; son, Kenneth “Kenny” Ragsdale, Jr.; daughter, Lora Ragsdale Marks; grandchild, Cory Ragsdale; and brother, John Neuling (Charolette).

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia never met a stranger and will always be remembered for how kind and comforting she was to every person she met. She was well known for time spent at East Way Seafood West. When she wasn’t at the restaurant, she enjoyed time at her camp, “The Bumps,” with friends and family Patricia will forever be loved and missed by all who had the opportunity to know and love her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Eloi Catholic Church.

