Patricia T. Naquin, 75, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 13, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny Naquin Jr. (Ada), Evans Naquin (Michelle); daughter, Frankie Naquin Solet (Reid Marcel); grandchildren, Tony Porche, Monica Bergeron, Paige Bergeron, Brandon Naquin, Aaron Hutchinson, Blaine Naquin, Aaron Naquin, Richard Naquin, Jeremy Naquin, and Michelle Naquin; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Gene Thibodaux; brothers in law, Norman and Mark Naquin; sister, Felicia T. Meche and husband Mike; sister in law, Brenda Naquin Hotard (Alidore).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Naquin; parents, Evans and Flavia M. Thibodaux; and brother, Evans P. Thibodaux III.

Patricia graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1966. She worked for TPCG – Corrections Facility for 18 years and became an EMT at the age of 52. Her pride and joy were her kids and grandkids.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.