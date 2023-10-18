Patrick Joseph Duplantis, 64, a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 12, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 2:00 pm.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deborah Trahan Duplantis; children, Christopher Duplantis, Sr. (Lori), Courtney Neil (Garrett), and Meagan Pierron (David); grandchildren, Christopher Duplantis, Jr. (Haley), Shae’lee Duplantis, Raegan Goloforo, Collin Neil, Isabella Neil, Maize Pierron, Billy Gentry, and Cole Neil; great-grandchildren, Aryah Dardar and Ryllo Dardar; brother, Iry Duplantis, Jr. (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his feline fur-babies, Tiger and Lion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Iry Duplantis, Sr. and Mary Fitch; brother, Gregory Duplantis; and sisters, Myra Fontana and Sonja Saucier.

Patrick will always hold a special place in the hearts of everyone who knew him. His family was everything to him. Patrick will be remembered by his love for fishing, dancing, and listening to music. Above all else, he loved his two cats, Tiger and Lion.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Benson Cancer Center and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this tough time.

