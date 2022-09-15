Patrick Paul Boudreaux, Sr.

September 27, 1954 – September 12, 2022

Patrick P. Boudreaux, 67, a resident of Houma, passed away on September 12, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Boudreaux; Son, Patrick Boudreaux, Jr.; Daughters, Catina Portier, Christie Fanguy; brothers, Anthony and Rannie Boudreaux; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Anthony Boudreaux; Mother, Nora Lirette Boudreaux; Sisters, Ann Dupre and Karen Prosperie; brothers, Brian and Clark Boudreaux.