Patsy Ann Henry, age 71, a native of Point-Aux-Chenes and resident of Chauvin, LA., passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Tammy A. Pellegrin (John Jr.) and Kaiann P. Schouest (Lance Jr.); her son, Dudley Authement, Jr. (Julienne); her brother, Larry Henry (Pam); her sisters, Peggy LeBoeuf (Herbert) and Debbie Ledet (Jules); her grandchildren; Gabrielle P. Horn (Brayden), Jordan Authement and fiancé, Mark, Jenna Pellegrin and fiancé, Kolby, Dylan Authement, Hunter Schouest and Jase Schouest; her great-grandchildren, Josie Mimnagh and Baby Horn.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Ann N. Henry; her sister, Dodie LeBoeuf.

Patsy was the sweetest soul with a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She loved her flowers and extensively decorating for the holidays. She loved her family dearly; her children and grandchildren were her heart and soul. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Patsy on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA, beginning at 11:00a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00p.m. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patsy Ann Henry.