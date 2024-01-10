Patsy Richard Thibodaux, 81, a native of Labadieville La, and a resident of Gray La, passed away on January 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 16th, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 9:00am until religious services starting at 11:15am. A burial will follow at St. Bridgette Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert James Thibodaux; sons, Eric Thibodaux and Tim Thibodaux (Jenny); brother, Perry Richard (Nina);sisters,Nancy Monnier and Sandra Naquin; grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob, and Megan Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dupre and Shirley Richard.

