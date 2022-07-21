February 11, 1949 – July 19, 2022

Patti Ann Rhodes, 73, a native of Navasota Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on July 19, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park-Houma, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 2.

She is survived by her Husband of 55 years, Michael Rhodes; Daughters, Donna Landry (Terry), Belinda Guidry (Jackie); Sisters, Beth Lovell (Harry), Janice Bergeron (Arthur); grandchildren, Jacob, Jesse and Jazmine Landry, Megan Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce J. Brien and Mary Hendrix; Brother, Bruce W. Brien.

Patti enjoyed casino trips and playing cards with her BFF.